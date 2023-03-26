2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Community to host balloon release for 5-year-old girl who died from alleged child abuse, neglect

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community is hosting a balloon release Sunday afternoon for the 5-year-old Cleveland girl that died this week from what investigators are suspecting as a case of child abuse and neglect.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the girl, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kamryn Riley, was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

RELATED: 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect, police say

The girl was driven to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit went to the hospital and the house to investigate.

The case is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, Ciaccia confirmed.

Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services released a statement to 19 News.

“We are cooperating with CPD on the investigation of the death of Kamryn Riley, a five-year-old girl who was not in our custody. Kamryn’s sibling are safe and with a family member. We’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner. I can’t give you any more at this time.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Police said 13-year-old Avonity Martin was last seen at around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of...
Police: Teenager missing since March 25 last seen in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Four people died following a house fire in Stark County Sunday morning.
2 adults, 2 children dead following Stark County house fire
Canton police on Sunday confirmed one person has been charged in connection to the shooting...
20-year-old charged in connection to murder of Canton man found in his car
Damaging winds blow through Northeast Ohio uprooting trees, damaging homes and leaving...
Thousands in Northeast Ohio still without power following strong winds, heavy storms