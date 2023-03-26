Community to host balloon release for 5-year-old girl who died from alleged child abuse, neglect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community is hosting a balloon release Sunday afternoon for the 5-year-old Cleveland girl that died this week from what investigators are suspecting as a case of child abuse and neglect.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the girl, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kamryn Riley, was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The girl was driven to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said members of the Homicide Unit went to the hospital and the house to investigate.

The case is being investigated as child abuse and neglect, Ciaccia confirmed.

Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services released a statement to 19 News.

“We are cooperating with CPD on the investigation of the death of Kamryn Riley, a five-year-old girl who was not in our custody. Kamryn’s sibling are safe and with a family member. We’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner. I can’t give you any more at this time.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

