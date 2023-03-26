Geauga County church vandalized by Molotov cocktails ahead of drag show event

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County church hosting a drag show brunch in April was vandalized by Molotov cocktails this week.

The vandalization of the Community Church of Chesterland, located at 11984 Caves Rd., occurred on during the evening of March 24, according to The Fairmount Group, the firm representing the church in organizing the event.

A restaurant in Chardon previously received threats after announcing the April 1 event.

Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus previously said the department is working with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department to prepare for the event.

Mallory McMaster, President of The Fairmount Group, confirmed the attack resulted in the destruction of the church’s sign. McMaster also said the attack left “minimal damages” to the church.

Officials confirmed nobody was hurt during the incident as the church was unoccupied at the time.

McMaster said the church still plans to host the April 1 event, but is raising funds for extra security measures.

19 News reached out to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and Chester Township Police Department for more information on this ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

