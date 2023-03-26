Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s mainly sunny skies will allow highs in the mid 50s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will be coupled with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday arrives with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday couples partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday features partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid 40s.

