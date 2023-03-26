2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s mainly sunny skies will allow highs in the mid 50s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will be coupled with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday arrives with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday couples partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday features partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid 40s.

