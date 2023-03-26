Ohio Edison gives update for when majority of power will be restored in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an Ohio Edison news release, the majority of customers’ power will restore by 4 p.m. on Wednesday due to Saturday’s heavy rain and high winds.

Ohio Edison says that their crews have been working hard to assess damage and restore power to customers.

The electric company says downed trees, localized flooding, and road closures can slow progress.

Crews will continue to work around the clock to get customers back up and running, Ohio Edison says.

