Police: 20-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died following a shooting on Sunday in Cleveland.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the March 26 shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Kinsman Road at around 3 a.m.

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospitals where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.

