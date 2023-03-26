2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 20-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died following a shooting on Sunday in Cleveland.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the March 26 shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Kinsman Road at around 3 a.m.

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospitals where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials confirmed this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

