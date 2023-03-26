2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 53-year-old missing since March 23 last seen in Willoughby

Willoughby police officials on Sunday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
Willoughby police officials on Sunday asked for the community's help in locating a missing man.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police officials on Sunday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Officials said 53-year-old Craig Eisele was last seen during the evening of March 23.

Police said Eisele is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Eisele’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Willoughby Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

