Police: 53-year-old missing since March 23 last seen in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police officials on Sunday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

Officials said 53-year-old Craig Eisele was last seen during the evening of March 23.

Police said Eisele is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Eisele’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Willoughby Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

