Police: 53-year-old missing since March 23 last seen in Willoughby
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police officials on Sunday asked for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
Officials said 53-year-old Craig Eisele was last seen during the evening of March 23.
Police said Eisele is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on Eisele’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Willoughby Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.
