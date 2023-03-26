Police: Missing and endangered 66-year-old missing since March 22 last seen in Avon Lake

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Sunday have asked for the community’s help in finding a 66-year-old man who has been missing since March 22.

Police said James Imel was last seen after driving away from his home, located on Aqua Marine Boulevard in Avon Lake.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has listed him as endangered, as he suffers from “various ailments”.

Police said he was last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Altima with license plate No. GQR 8066.

Police said Imel is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and partially gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

