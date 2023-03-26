Police: Teenager missing since March 25 last seen in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials on Sunday have asked for the community’s help in locating a teenager missing since March 25.

Police said 13-year-old Avonity Martin was last seen at around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of Kempton Avenue.

This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Avonity’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

