Police: Teenager missing since March 25 last seen in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

Police said 13-year-old Avonity Martin was last seen at around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of...
Police said 13-year-old Avonity Martin was last seen at around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of Kempton Avenue.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials on Sunday have asked for the community’s help in locating a teenager missing since March 25.

Police said 13-year-old Avonity Martin was last seen at around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of Kempton Avenue.

This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Avonity’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

