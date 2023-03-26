CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of homes across Northeast Ohio are still without power following Saturday’s severe weather and heavy winds.

The March 25 storm brought wind gusts of over 60 mph to the region, leaving a path of uprooted trees and damaged homes, as experienced by one 19 News viewer in Bedford Heights who saw a roof torn off of a mobile home.

Thousands in Northeast Ohio still without power following strong winds, heavy storms (Courtesy: Nathan Doerr)

The storms also left over 100,000 people without power in Northeast Ohio, according to the FirstEnergy outage map.

Nearly 24 hours after the storms cleared, over 107,000 homes are still in the dark.

As of 11:21 a.m. on March 26, FirstEnergy is reporting the following counties to have major outages:

Cuyahoga County: 14,204

Geauga County: 13,208

Ashtabula County: 8,870

Lake County: 6,775

Stark County: 6,674

Portage County: 6,453

Summit County: 4,277

Geauga County was one of the hardest-hit areas during the storms, with FirstEnergy reporting 33.41% of its customers still without power.

