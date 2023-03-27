2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona

Officials suspect it's the same coyote that attacked another toddler at a north Scottsdale park earlier in the week.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray news) -- Families in north Scottsdale are on edge, and with good reason. A coyote has attacked two toddlers in the past week.

“We are not going outside any time soon,” said one parent.

A Ring security camera video shows the most recent attack, which was around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The video shows Kelly Pirozzi walking up the driveway of her Scottsdale home with her young son Brody a few steps behind.

A coyote can be seen sneaking up and attacking the child.

“My 21-month-old was behind, walking behind me,” said Pirozzi. “The coyote came behind us and ran up towards him, and bit his right arm. As soon as he bit his right arm, he started screaming and knocked him over.”

Pirozzi provided Arizona’s Family with a photo of the bite marks on her son’s arm.

The incident is eerily similar to what happened last weekend at Aztec Park, a couple of miles away when another toddler was attacked on the playground. Both children should be OK.

Darren Julian with Arizona Game and Fish said the recent coyote attacks on these kids are alarming because it’s extremely rare for coyotes to be that aggressive with people. Julian said he thinks the same coyote could be responsible for both attacks.

“Just by the same behavior of this coyote, after the last two incidents,” said Julian. “It’s got an MO now, so hopefully we’re able to target the individual coyote and get it out of here.”

Arizona Game and Fish have dispatched four officers to north Scottsdale to patrol around the clock, trying to catch the coyote who attacked the kids. Federal agents have also been called in and are considering setting up traps.

The biggest concern now is, after seeing a coyote be so brazen to follow a child up a driveway, that there’s a chance other children could be targeted.

“We weren’t instigating anything,” said Pirozzi. “We weren’t in their territory. He was in our driveway. We’ve never seen them be aggressive towards us. They kind of keep to themselves. This situation was obviously different.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Lake County credit card suspect
3 suspects wanted for victimizing ‘many innocent individuals’: Lake County Sheriff says
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
Americans are tipping less than a year ago
Police: 63-year-old man murdered less than 1 mile away from University of Akron