3 murders happened in less than 24 hours in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were three fatal shootings in less than 24 hours in Cleveland, according to a police department press release.

On March 24, officers arrived at East 123rd Street around 6:30 a.m. for a man shot, police say.

Police say that the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials say.

The investigation indicates that the shooting was a robbery, police say.

Police say that a woman and an unknown man are suspected in the fatal shooting.

There has been no arrest made at this time.

On March 24, officers responded to Pearl Road around 12:30 p.m. for a person found dead under a bridge near railroad tracks, police say.

Police say the victim had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shell casings were found near the victim’s body, police say.

A citizen walking in the area discovered the victim and notified authorities, police say.

Police say a person in the area reported hearing gunshots fired in the area earlier Friday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

On March 26, around 3 a.m., police arrived at Kinsman Road for a man shot, officers say.

Police say the victim was located inside a home with a gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim was conscious and breathing, police say.

He was taken to UH by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, officials say.

Police say shots were fired by a suspect from outside of the house into the residence.

A high number of shell casings were recovered at the scene, officers say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these murders is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

