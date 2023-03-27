3 suspects wanted for victimizing ‘many innocent individuals’: Lake County Sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff deputies are looking for three people suspected of opening a credit card using a Lake County resident’s information.

Lake County credit card suspect ((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

According to Sergeant Jerrold Infalvi, the bogus account was used at the Ulta store in Macedonia.

Lake County credit card suspects ((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

Sergeant Infalvi said the three suspects are most likely involved in organized crime and have victimized many innocent individuals throughout the area.

Lake County credit card suspect ((Source: Lake County Sheriff))

If you have any informtaion, please call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.