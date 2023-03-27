4 family members dead following Stark County house fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Fire Department officials released new details into Sunday’s fire that took the lives of four people.

The fire, that occurred in the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive NW in Canton, started at around 12:16 a.m.

Officials identified the victims as Jeffrey and Talina Hawk, along with their 12-year-old child and 14-year-old child.

Officials said a cause has not been determined due to the amount of damage the house sustained from the fire.

Officials said the Jackson Township Fire Department Fire Investigation Bureau and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

