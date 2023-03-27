2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

4 family members dead following Stark County house fire

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Fire Department officials released new details into Sunday’s fire that took the lives of four people.

The fire, that occurred in the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive NW in Canton, started at around 12:16 a.m.

RELATED: 2 adults, 2 children dead following Stark County house fire

Officials identified the victims as Jeffrey and Talina Hawk, along with their 12-year-old child and 14-year-old child.

Officials said a cause has not been determined due to the amount of damage the house sustained from the fire.

Officials said the Jackson Township Fire Department Fire Investigation Bureau and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Travon Williams
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on escaped fugitive from Cleveland
John Carter, fiancé of Katelyn Markham, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of murder in her...
Accused murderer in Ohio 2011 case in court for the first time
Police in Akron seized a stolen gun and drugs from a car during a traffic stop Saturday.
Police: Stolen gun, drugs seized during Akron traffic stop