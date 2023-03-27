41-year-old Lorain man missing since Friday, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department needs the public’s help locating a 41-year-old Lorain man who has been missing since Friday.

Police say, Robert Mills, 41, was last seen Friday on the south side of Lorain.

Officials say that Mills’s family has not had contact with him since Friday.

He is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray coat with Timberland boots.

If anyone has any information about Mills’s whereabouts contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

