Accused murderer in Ohio 2011 case in court for the first time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -John Carter, 34, is being arraigned for the 2011 murder of his then fiancé Katelyn Markham near Cincinnati.

Markham’s remains were found in 2013, two years after she went missing, in a wooded area about 20 miles from her home in Fairfield, Ohio, which is a Northern suburb of Cincinnati.

Carter, who still lived in Hamilton, about 20 miles from where Markham’s body was found, will be arraigned on two counts of murder in Butler County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

These is another man in custody in connection with this case, but his possible role in the crime has yet to be explained.

Jonathan Palmerton was arrested in February on a felony perjury charge, for potentially lying to authorities.

