Body found in debris removed from Cleveland demolition site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found by an excavating crew Monday afternoon.

According to officials, workers at Boyas Excavating in the 11000 block of Rockside Rd. in Valley View made the discovery in debris taken from a construction site on Cleveland’s West Side.

Cleveland police said they have investigators going to the Valley View business to investigate.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

