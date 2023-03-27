2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers clinch berth in 2023 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, front left, congratulates forward Isaac Okoro,...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, front left, congratulates forward Isaac Okoro, second from front left, after making the winning basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially locked in their spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The team locked in their right to skip the play-in tournament following their win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

This is the first time in five years the 4th-seeded Cavs (48-28) have made the playoffs. The last time Cleveland had a playoff run was in 2018, which ended in a loss in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in four games.

The playoff berth marks J.B. Bickerstaff’s first official playoff run as the team’s head coach. The Cavaliers made their way to the play-in tournament in 2022, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks with a final score of 107-101.

This also marks the first time the Cavaliers have made the NBA playoffs, without the services of LeBron James, since the 1997-98 season.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

