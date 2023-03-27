2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland pedestrian left for dead after 2 cars hit him back-to-back

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two drivers hit a pedestrian back-to-back early Saturday morning and then fled the scene.

The victim has serious injuries, according to officers, and is being treated at University Hospitals.

The hit-skips happened around 2:30 a.m. on East 55th Street near Linwood Avenue in the Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, who remains unidentified, was walking across the curb lane when the driver of a gray sedan hit him.

That driver did not stop, according to police, and then a second driver also ran over the man.

The second driver was occupying a light colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-skips is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
3 murders happened in less than 24 hours in Cleveland, police say
Body found in debris removed from Cleveland demolition site
Yuri Kornik
Cleveland woman fights for life after being shot in the head
The IRS says millions of dollars are lost due to tax scams each year.
Stark County Prosecutor warns residents about tax scam