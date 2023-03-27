Cleveland pedestrian left for dead after 2 cars hit him back-to-back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two drivers hit a pedestrian back-to-back early Saturday morning and then fled the scene.

The victim has serious injuries, according to officers, and is being treated at University Hospitals.

The hit-skips happened around 2:30 a.m. on East 55th Street near Linwood Avenue in the Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, who remains unidentified, was walking across the curb lane when the driver of a gray sedan hit him.

That driver did not stop, according to police, and then a second driver also ran over the man.

The second driver was occupying a light colored sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-skips is asked to contact Cleveland police.

