Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into an EMS vehicle in Cleveland early Monday morning.

19 News cameras were on the scene of the crash, which happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Euclid Avenue.

Officials confirmed the EMS crew was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also uninjured.

The ambulance received minor damages.

Cleveland police said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

