Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into an EMS vehicle in Cleveland early Monday morning.

19 News cameras were on the scene of the crash, which happened at around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Euclid Avenue.

Officials confirmed the EMS crew was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also uninjured.

2 car MVA involving Cleveland EMS Ambulance. The Ambulance Crew was not injured. Minor fender damage to the ambulance. The other driver seemed dazed but unharmed. The other vehicle suffered severe front end damage. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/sQRZF7FL72 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 27, 2023

The ambulance received minor damages.

Cleveland police said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.