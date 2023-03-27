2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for burglar in city’s Edgewater neighborhood

Cleveland burglary suspect
Cleveland burglary suspect((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood earlier this year.

According to police, the crime happened in the area of W. 115th Street and Edgewater Drive on Jan. 24.

Once inside, he stole a number of items, said police.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Pierse at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

