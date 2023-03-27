Cleveland woman fights for life after being shot in the head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old Parma Heights man is under arrest for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Cleveland’s West side last week.

Yuri Kornik is currently charged with felonious assault.

Yuri Kornik ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said Kornik shot Britney Napier, 27, on March 25 near W. 23rd Street and Denison Avenue. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

According to family, Napier and her boyfriend were heading to her mother’s house when they had car trouble and pulled over.

“Her boyfriend got out of the car and got a battery booster to try and start the car back up, " said Napier’s mom Stephanie Gomez. “He got the car back up. When he put it in reverse, that’s when the guy came out of no where and said freeze and he said don’t shoot, I am trying to get my car started and the guy just started shooting,”

Police were in the area and heard the gunshots. They found Napier shot in the head.

Napier is recovering at MetroHealth Medical Center, but family members said she is paralyzed on the left side of her body.

“I just want my daughter to come through and survive,” said Gomez.

“The bullet is still in her head. They have to wait until the swelling goes down before they can do anything about that,” said Napier’s aunt Ella Carpenter.

Napier’s boyfriend was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.