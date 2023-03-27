Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad expects to be back in business for passengers soon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) officials announced Monday trains could return to the rails sooner than originally anticipated.

Earlier this month, railway officials suspended all operations due to erosion causing safety concerns.

According to CVSR officials, the latest inspection by geotechnical specialists deemed the tracks safe for equipment only (no passenger) crossings.

“We are beyond excited! Moving the train allows us to continue exploring the logistics of operating excursions between Peninsula and Akron. This is a huge step forward!” said CVSR President/CEO, Joe Mazur. “The staff, volunteers and CVNP have been incredibly patient and helpful. We’re so thankful for everyone’s support.”

“Details about our return to operations are evolving.” said Mazur. “Now that the most critical component of the plan is complete, we can move forward with determining dates, times, schedules, and passenger experiences. We’ll be sure to keep the public posted on our website and social media platforms.” said Mazur.

