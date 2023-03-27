2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Elyria launches housing beautification program

Elyria launches housing beautification program
Elyria launches housing beautification program
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Elyria announced the launch of the “Spruce up Elyria” Housing Beautification Program, which will provide up to $5,000 in grant assistance to eligible property owners to aid in redeveloping and beautifying some of Elyria’s houses.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Spruce Up Elyria program to our community,” said Mayor Frank Whitfield. “This program is a reflection of our commitment to creating a thriving and beautiful city for all residents. It is an opportunity for eligible property owners and renters to receive financial assistance to make much-needed improvements to their homes.”

The program is designed to help residents make repairs they’ve always wanted but couldn’t afford.

“By providing financial assistance for exterior improvements, we are correcting code violations, improving curb appeal, and ultimately increasing property values. This program is a catalyst for neighbors to invest in their homes, and as a result, their community,” said Community Development Director Ashley Scott.

The Spruce Up Elyria program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

“We are prioritizing the beautification and revitalization of our city through smart investments in our neighborhoods. We hope this program will inspire our residents to continue to rebuild our city,” said Mayor Whitfield.

“Hopefully the citizens use it so we can make the quality of life and the City of Elyria a lot better,” said Councilman Kenny Oswald, who brought this idea to city council.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program, including eligibility requirements, are encouraged to visit the city’s website or contact the Office of Community Development at 440.326.1541 or aedwards@cityofelyria.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
41-year-old Lorain man missing since Friday, police say
41-year-old Lorain man missing since Friday, police say
Case Western Reserve University researchers scheduled to be on Sunday’s ‘60 Minutes’ episode
Case Western Reserve University researchers scheduled to be on Sunday’s ‘60 Minutes’ episode
Police said 14-year-old Dinero Lewis was last seen in the area of West 116th Street and...
Police: Cleveland teen missing since March 17 last seen in West Boulevard neighborhood