Elyria launches housing beautification program

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Elyria announced the launch of the “Spruce up Elyria” Housing Beautification Program, which will provide up to $5,000 in grant assistance to eligible property owners to aid in redeveloping and beautifying some of Elyria’s houses.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Spruce Up Elyria program to our community,” said Mayor Frank Whitfield. “This program is a reflection of our commitment to creating a thriving and beautiful city for all residents. It is an opportunity for eligible property owners and renters to receive financial assistance to make much-needed improvements to their homes.”

The program is designed to help residents make repairs they’ve always wanted but couldn’t afford.

“By providing financial assistance for exterior improvements, we are correcting code violations, improving curb appeal, and ultimately increasing property values. This program is a catalyst for neighbors to invest in their homes, and as a result, their community,” said Community Development Director Ashley Scott.

The Spruce Up Elyria program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.

“We are prioritizing the beautification and revitalization of our city through smart investments in our neighborhoods. We hope this program will inspire our residents to continue to rebuild our city,” said Mayor Whitfield.

“Hopefully the citizens use it so we can make the quality of life and the City of Elyria a lot better,” said Councilman Kenny Oswald, who brought this idea to city council.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program, including eligibility requirements, are encouraged to visit the city’s website or contact the Office of Community Development at 440.326.1541 or aedwards@cityofelyria.org.

