2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man wanted for stealing items, pushing manager at Cleveland Family Dollar store

Family Dollar robbery
Family Dollar robbery((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

Police said the robbery happened on March 13 at the store in the 14000 block of Puritas Ave.

When told to put the items back, he pushed the manager out of the way and fled, said police.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Pierse at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

John Carter, fiancé of Katelyn Markham, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of murder in her...
Accused murderer in Ohio 2011 case in court for the first time
Police in Akron seized a stolen gun and drugs from a car during a traffic stop Saturday.
Police: Stolen gun, drugs seized during Akron traffic stop
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad expects to be back in business for passengers soon
A man was found killed in Cleveland on Friday, according to police officials.
Police: 23-year-old man found dead under bridge in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood