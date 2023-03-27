Man wanted for stealing items, pushing manager at Cleveland Family Dollar store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

Police said the robbery happened on March 13 at the store in the 14000 block of Puritas Ave.

When told to put the items back, he pushed the manager out of the way and fled, said police.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Pierse at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

