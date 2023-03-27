2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Northeast Ohio Weather: A chilly rain today

Generally a quarter to half inch of rain area wide by 8:00 p.m.
Generally a quarter to half inch of rain area wide by 8:00 p.m.(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance is tracking through today. Rain likely through early afternoon. Looks like around a quarter to half inch of rain for most of us. It will be a chilly day. Temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range only this afternoon. The steady rain will come to an end this afternoon. The air mass continues to get colder. We have some flurries in the forecast early this evening, otherwise a cloudy and dry night. A mix of sun and clouds across the area tomorrow. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Another cold front crosses later Wednesday afternoon. Expect a windy day with rain quickly changing to a burst of snow Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Northeast Ohio Weather: Shower threat returns Monday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Shower threat returns Monday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Shower threat returns Monday
Damaging winds blow through Northeast Ohio uprooting trees, damaging homes and leaving...
Thousands in Northeast Ohio still without power following strong winds, heavy storms