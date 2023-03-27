Northeast Ohio Weather: A chilly rain today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance is tracking through today. Rain likely through early afternoon. Looks like around a quarter to half inch of rain for most of us. It will be a chilly day. Temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range only this afternoon. The steady rain will come to an end this afternoon. The air mass continues to get colder. We have some flurries in the forecast early this evening, otherwise a cloudy and dry night. A mix of sun and clouds across the area tomorrow. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Another cold front crosses later Wednesday afternoon. Expect a windy day with rain quickly changing to a burst of snow Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

