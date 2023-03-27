2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 23-year-old man found dead under bridge in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

A man was found killed in Cleveland on Friday, according to police officials.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned more details into the man found dead in Cleveland last week.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously confirmed the body was discovered on March 24 in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Charles Eggers. He was found at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pearl Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he was found under the Pearl Road bridge.

Police officials previously said an investigation is being launched into the murder.

Officials said new details will be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

