Police: 63-year-old man murdered less than 1 mile away from University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officials are investigating the murder of a 63-year-old man found on Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said police found in the 600 block of Carroll Street on March 25 after receiving an anonymous tip.

The man was located less than a mile away from the University of Akron.

Police confirmed the man was found in a grassy area alongside of a walking trail with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

