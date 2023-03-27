2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Stolen gun, drugs seized during Akron traffic stop

Police in Akron seized a stolen gun and drugs from a car during a traffic stop Saturday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lt. Michael Miller said the March 25 traffic stop occurred near Exchange Street and Water Street at around 1 a.m.

Miller said officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, and found the handgun and a marijuana cigarette in plain view on the floor in the back seat.

Police later confirmed the gun found in the back seat was previously entered as stolen.

Officials confirmed three bags of marijuana, which weighed over 85 grams, was also recovered from the car.

Police issued the driver, a 27-year-old man, a traffic citation and a summons for the possession of marijuana, Miller said.

Police said one of the passengers of the car, a 23-year-old man, also received a summons before being turned over to the Macedonia Police Department on unrelated warrants in their jurisdiction.

Miller confirmed the passenger in the back seat of the car, another 23-year-old man, was charged with possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapons, weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

