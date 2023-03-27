2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Willoughby man missing since March 23 found dead

Willoughby police officials on Monday said the missing 53-year-old was found dead.
Willoughby police officials on Monday said the missing 53-year-old was found dead.(Source: Willoughby Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials on Monday said the Willoughby 53-year-old previously listed as missing was found dead.

Officials previously said 53-year-old Craig Eisele was last seen during the evening of March 23.

Police: 53-year-old missing since March 23 last seen in Willoughby

Willoughby police officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officials confirmed the Lake County Coroner is conducting an investigation into his death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

