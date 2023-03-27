Police: Willoughby man missing since March 23 found dead

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials on Monday said the Willoughby 53-year-old previously listed as missing was found dead.

Officials previously said 53-year-old Craig Eisele was last seen during the evening of March 23.

Willoughby police officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officials confirmed the Lake County Coroner is conducting an investigation into his death.

