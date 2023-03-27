Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Law enforcement officials across the Tri-State are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from a Cincinnati hospital over the weekend.

Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Scott McVey, executive director of River City Correctional Center.

Fiebig is described as five-foot-nine and 160 pounds.

McVey says Fiebig was at River City Correctional Center Sunday when he fell down the stairs and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Fiebig is at River City after the Adult Parole Authority reported a violation of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order and failure to notify change of address, according to McVey.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

