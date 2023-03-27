2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Prosecutor warns residents about tax scam

The IRS says millions of dollars are lost due to tax scams each year.
The IRS says millions of dollars are lost due to tax scams each year.
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Prosecute’s office is warning residents of a tax scam, according to a news release.

The Prosecutor’s office says several Stark County residents have reported receiving what appears to be a legitimate letter from the “Tax Processing Unit of Stark County, Public Judgment Records” which does not exist.

“The letter will have the name and address of the receiver as well as a filing number from “The Federal Tax Authorities,” the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office says.

The letter says that this is a final demand for nonpayment of taxes and threatens to seize the property of the resident, officials say.

The letter also tells the receiver to call a toll-free phone number by a certain date to avoid further action.

“A letter of this kind has not been sent by The Stark County Treasurer’s Office or any other office within the Stark County government. The letter has no affiliation with the county’s collection attempts,” the prosecutor’s office says.

The Stark County Prosecutors Office listed several ways residents can protect themselves:

  • Look for typos, misspellings of common words, and improper use of punctuation.
  • Avoid the urge to act immediately. Don’t be pressured into making immediate payments.
  • Do your due diligence. Look online to see if others have reported receiving similar letters.
  • Talk with someone you trust. Always check with someone else to see if what you received seems suspicious.
  • Report suspicious letters to local authorities.

For any additional information, contact Christina Turner at caturner@starkcountyohio.gov or 330-451-7881.

