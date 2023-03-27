2 Strong 4 Bullies
Storm damage leaves Bedford Heights mobile home with no roof

By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people across Northeast Ohio went without power and saw damage to their homes following Saturday’s severe weather.

Nathan Doerr owns a trailer at Evergreen Manor in Bedford Heights.

Doerr said the damage left behind may be beyond repair.

“I’ve owned this for 11 years and I’m just shocked something like this could happen,” said Doerr.

The wicked winds tore the roof right off and the front door is also blocked.

The damage is estimated to be in the thousands, but Doerr said the tenant escaped without injury.

Doerr said he and the tenant, who did not want to be named, have created a makeshift staircase as a temporary solution to get in and out of the home.

“I know God will provide. He has provided for the person living here and he will continue to provide in whatever happens in the coming days,” said Doerr.

