Teen victim, suspect shot during altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens were shot during an altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood last week, according to police.

On March 20, police responded to the 3800 block of West 31st Street for a shooting.

According to officers, the victim, 15, knocked on the door of a house in the area, and was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim shot back, police said, hitting one 15-year-old suspect in the head.

Both boys were taken to Metro Hospital by EMS, where they were confined.

Another 15-year-old suspect fled the scene and was arrested sometime later, police said.

Five days later, on March 25, the suspect that was shot was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

