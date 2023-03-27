2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Teen victim, suspect shot during altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

Teen victim, suspect shot during altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
Teen victim, suspect shot during altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teens were shot during an altercation in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood last week, according to police.

On March 20, police responded to the 3800 block of West 31st Street for a shooting.

According to officers, the victim, 15, knocked on the door of a house in the area, and was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim shot back, police said, hitting one 15-year-old suspect in the head.

Both boys were taken to Metro Hospital by EMS, where they were confined.

Another 15-year-old suspect fled the scene and was arrested sometime later, police said.

Five days later, on March 25, the suspect that was shot was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
Lawsuit over Cleveland apartment building conditions moves to federal court
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad expects to be back in business for passengers soon
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad expects to be back in business for passengers soon
MetroHealth reveals new program allowing for earlier detection of lung cancer risks
MetroHealth reveals new program allowing for earlier detection of lung cancer risks
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
4 family members dead following Stark County house fire