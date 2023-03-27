Trial begins for fishermen accused of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the duo accused of stuffing lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament last year is set to begin in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were previously caught cheating during the Sept. 30, 2022 tournament in a video that has since gone viral.

According to investigators from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and tournament officials, the two men stuffed varying-sized weights and several filets into other walleye, adding eight pounds of total weight to the five fish caught during the event.

The Lake Erie Walleye Trail director sliced open the fish and caught the duo: hook, line and sinker.

The duo, who would have received a total prize of $28,760 if they had won the tournament, were disqualified immediately after the fishy discovery.

Cominsky and Runyan on Oct. 12, 2022 were each indicted in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the following charges:

One count of cheating

One count of attempted grand theft

One count of possessing criminal tools

One Count of unlawful ownership of wild animals

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously said the unlawful ownership of wild animals charge is because of their alleged possession of fish filets on their boat, which seized by ODNR officials in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Both men pleaded not gill-ty during their Oct. 26 arraignment and were each given a $2,500 bond.

Both men would face prison time and fines if convicted. They could also lose their fishing licenses.

Court is set to be in session at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

