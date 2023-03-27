2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Trial begins for fishermen accused of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

WARNING: This story contains prior video with explicit language and depictions of dead animals. Viewer discretion is advised.
19 News
19 News
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the duo accused of stuffing lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament last year is set to begin in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were previously caught cheating during the Sept. 30, 2022 tournament in a video that has since gone viral.

According to investigators from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and tournament officials, the two men stuffed varying-sized weights and several filets into other walleye, adding eight pounds of total weight to the five fish caught during the event.

The Lake Erie Walleye Trail director sliced open the fish and caught the duo: hook, line and sinker.

The duo, who would have received a total prize of $28,760 if they had won the tournament, were disqualified immediately after the fishy discovery.

Cominsky and Runyan on Oct. 12, 2022 were each indicted in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on the following charges:

  • One count of cheating
  • One count of attempted grand theft
  • One count of possessing criminal tools
  • One Count of unlawful ownership of wild animals

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously said the unlawful ownership of wild animals charge is because of their alleged possession of fish filets on their boat, which seized by ODNR officials in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: 2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament

Both men pleaded not gill-ty during their Oct. 26 arraignment and were each given a $2,500 bond.

Both men would face prison time and fines if convicted. They could also lose their fishing licenses.

Court is set to be in session at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital
Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle
Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle
Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle
Cleveland police investigating crash involving EMS vehicle
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
2 adults, 2 children dead following Stark County house fire