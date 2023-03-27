U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on escaped fugitive from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in looking a fugitive wanted for escape.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Travon Williams is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Travon Williams ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Williams, 42, is a described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.