10 East Cleveland police officers plead not guilty to violating civil rights, public corruption

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ten former or current East Cleveland police officers pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Tuesday in Cleveland Municipal Court.

All were indicted earlier this month on allegations of violating civil rights and public corruption. Charges include felonious assault, assault, interfering with civil rights, dereliction of duty, tampering with records and disrupting public service.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, the alleged crimes happened between February 2020 and July 2022 and there were a total of 11 victims.

All ten of the below officers remain out on bond and are scheduled to return to court on April 11 for a pre-trial.

Officer Ian McInnes--current detective with East Cleveland

Officer Kyle Wood--currently on leave due to prior indictments

Officer Tristan Homan--terminated from Elyria Police department on March 8

Sgt. John Hartman--current East Cleveland police officer

Officer Tyler Mundson--currently on leave due to prior indictments

Officer Brian Stoll--currently on leave due to prior indictments

Officer Laurice Mans--already fired from East Cleveland

Officer Brian Parks--current East Cleveland police officer

Officer Daniel Toomer --currently on leave due to prior indictments

Officer Trey Dehart Robinson--current East Cleveland police officer

An 11th officer, Officer Nicholas Foti, is scheduled to be arraigned on April 4. Foti already resigned from East Cleveland.

This bring the number to a total of 16 East Cleveland police officers that have been indicted for crimes in the past six and a half months. The other criminal charges; include, stealing from people while on duty, felonious assault, accepting bribes and assault.

O’Malley said the 16 East Cleveland police officers were involved in a total of 31 incidents from June 2018-July 2022 and there are a total of 17 victims.

One of the 16 officers facing criminal charges is former East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner. He is accused of financial crimes and scheduled back in court on April 20.

The Cleveland Office of the FBI set up a hotline at 216-583-5343 for people to call with any other incidents involving East Cleveland police officers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.