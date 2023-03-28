2-car accident in Hough neighborhood sends one to hospital
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car accident in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland has sent one woman to the hospital. Cleveland EMS confirmed.
The accident happened early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened at East 79th Street and Linwood Avenue.
Cleveland EMS confirmed the transport of one woman to University Hospitals in unknown condition.
Cleveland police could not confirm any information.
