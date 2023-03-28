2-car accident in Hough neighborhood sends one to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car accident in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland has sent one woman to the hospital. Cleveland EMS confirmed.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning.

Two car MVA with entrapment and injuries. E79th and Linwood in the Hough Neighborhood. One transported in unknown condition. The victim had to be cut out of the car. The other driver was reported to have fled. pic.twitter.com/ZtgREK84Ty — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 28, 2023

The accident happened at East 79th Street and Linwood Avenue.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the transport of one woman to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

Cleveland police could not confirm any information.

