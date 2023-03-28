2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of woman found in debris removed from Cleveland demolition site

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after the body of a woman was found by an excavating crew Monday afternoon.

According to officials, workers at Boyas Excavating in the 11000 block of Rockside Rd. in Valley View made the discovery in debris taken from a construction site on Cleveland’s West Side.

Valley View police said the debris came from the building being demolished at 1545 W. 25th St. in Cleveland.

The load was picked up around noon Monday in Cleveland and taken directly to Boyas Excavating in Valley View, said police.

Workers at Boyas Excavating noticed a hand sticking out of an orange sleeping bag after the load was dumped.

They then used a metal rod to pull the sleeping bag down, saw the body and immediately called Valley View police.

The medical examiner removed the body and will now determine a cause of death and the victim’s name.

Cleveland police said on March 20, there were two separate fires that are believed to have been intentionally set. at the W. 25th location.

The Cleveland Fire Arson Unit is investigating those fires and it is unknown if the fires are connected in any way to the deceased woman.

