Cleveland man convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old Cleveland man was convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities.

Stephen Beltowski pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to:

10 breaking and entering charges

Five theft charges

One aggravated theft charge

Three misdemeanor theft charges

One weapon under disability charge

Judge William McGinty sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

One of the businesses targeted by Beltowski was the North Olmsted Mr. Hero in the 24000 block of Lorain Rd. on May 30, 2022.

