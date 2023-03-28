Cleveland man convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old Cleveland man was convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities.
Stephen Beltowski pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to:
- 10 breaking and entering charges
- Five theft charges
- One aggravated theft charge
- Three misdemeanor theft charges
- One weapon under disability charge
Judge William McGinty sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.
One of the businesses targeted by Beltowski was the North Olmsted Mr. Hero in the 24000 block of Lorain Rd. on May 30, 2022.
