Cleveland man convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old Cleveland man was convicted of multiple break-ins in various cities.

Stephen Beltowski pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to:

  • 10 breaking and entering charges
  • Five theft charges
  • One aggravated theft charge
  • Three misdemeanor theft charges
  • One weapon under disability charge

Judge William McGinty sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

One of the businesses targeted by Beltowski was the North Olmsted Mr. Hero in the 24000 block of Lorain Rd. on May 30, 2022.

