Cleveland teen missing since March 16, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl was last seen on March 16, Cleveland police say.

Cierra Farmer was last seen in the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue, according to police.

Farmer has black hair and brown eyes, officials say.

Police say Farmer was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodies and black Nike jogging pants.

Any information on Farmer’s location may be given to Detective Markey at (216) 623-2536.

