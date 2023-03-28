2 Strong 4 Bullies
Construction worker injured in Mayfield Heights

(WJRT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning while working on an apartment building.

Mayfield Heights firefighters said the construction company was performing repair work on the brick veneer at the Hamilton House Apartments in the 200 block of Chatham Way.

According to firefighters, while the crew was removing some of the brick veneer, a large chunk became dislodged from the building and struck the scaffolding, injuring one worker.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and said the worker suffered minor injuries and refused medical transport.

The accident made the scaffolding unstable and a second worker had to get onto a nearby balcony to get safely down.

There was no damage to the building.

