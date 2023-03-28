2 Strong 4 Bullies
Diabetes Alert Day puts spotlight on dangers facing Ohio

Exercise (FILE)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - March 28 is Diabetes Alert Day across the country, putting a spotlight on the growing problem in the U.S. The American Diabetes Association says that more than 34.2 million Americans are at risk of diabetes, with Ohio seeing truly shocking numbers.

According to ODH, 12.4% of Ohio adults were diagnosed with diabetes in 2020. The YMCA of Greater Cleveland believes that 1/3 of all adults have a predisposition for diabetes, with more than 80% having no idea of that.

This is why the YMCA of Greater Cleveland has a “Diabetes Prevention Program”, which looks to help those at risk.

The YMCA offers “research-backed diabetes prevention programs” that include 12-months of group based programs that can help lead those with diabetes into new lifestyles. The programs include help in eating healthy, increasing physical activity, reducing stress and problem solving. The hope is to help people lose 7% of their body weight and gradually become physically active for at least 150 minutes per week.

For more information on the programs, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

