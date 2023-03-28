Frontier expands non-stop services from Cleveland to four new cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday new seasonal nonstop services from Cleveland Hopkins to four new cities in May and June of 2023.

San Francisco (SFO), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), San Diego (SAN) and Charlotte (CLT) will soon be added to Frontier’s docket, totaling 17 nonstop destinations in their services from Cleveland, the most of any airline out of Hopkins.

“Cleveland-area consumers now have even more affordable options to visit some of the most popular travel destinations in America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled this substantial growth at CLE means even more ‘Low Fares Done Right’ for those in northeast Ohio.”

Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte and San Francisco will be offered four times per week, and San Diego will be offered three times per week.

Services to Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte will begin May 12, San Diego June 8 and San Francisco June 23.

“We are extremely excited for the additional destinations that Frontier is bringing into the Cleveland market,” said Interim Airport Director Dennis Kramer. “Frontier’s continued investment into northeast Ohio shows why they continue to be one of our great airline partners, who are helping us foster economic vitality by connecting people and business to the world.”

Frequency and times are subject to change. Check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-cleveland for additional information.

