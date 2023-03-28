2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for Nashville shooting victims

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff honoring the victims of the shooting at a Tennessee church and school, according to a release.(Sam Widmer | Sam Widmer)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has ordered ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff honoring the victims of the shooting at a Tennessee church and school, according to a release.

This is in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden, officials say.

The flags at all public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31.

