Governor DeWine orders flags lowered for Nashville shooting victims
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has ordered ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff honoring the victims of the shooting at a Tennessee church and school, according to a release.
This is in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden, officials say.
The flags at all public buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31.
