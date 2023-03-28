2 Strong 4 Bullies
House holds hearing on environmental response to East Palestine train derailment

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing Tuesday morning on the environmental response to the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

** The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. 19 News will provide livestreaming coverage. **

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Norfolk-Southern for East Palestine train derailment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been on site monitoring the air quality and the Ohio EPA has been in charge of making sure the water is safe.

Tuesday’s hearing was announced earlier this month by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Subcommittee Chair Bill Johnson (R-OH).

Together, the lawmakers released a statement that read: “The February train derailment has upended the lives of those living in East Palestine and the surrounding region. We will be hearing from federal, state, and local officials regarding their efforts to date and the actions they are taking to address the various environmental hazards. The communities that have been hurt deserve full transparency. The residents of these communities must be able to trust that their air, water, and soil is not a threat to their health.”

According to a news release, witnesses of the hearing will include:

  • Debra ShoreRegional Administrator, Region 5, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • Anne M. Vogel, Director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
  • Wesley VinsHealth Commissioner, Columbiana County General Health District

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

