How Northeast Ohio school districts are spending state funding intended for student safety and security

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As of February of this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced more than $173 million in grants awarded to school districts to improve safety and security.

After Monday’s shooting at a Tennessee elementary school, 19 News reached out to more than a dozen local grant recipients for an update on how they’re using the money.

As of late Monday night, only Akron Public Schools responded with a list of security upgrades.

According to spokesperson Mark Williamson, the district has spent it’s $1.3 million in funding and then some. He said Akron schools has invested about $4 million in student safety.

The list includes a brand new metal detectors, book bag scanners, bags to secure student cell phone during school hours, along with upgrades to the district’s entire video surveillance system which spans 47 buildings.

“When I started my career 27 years ago, the primary focus was on academic outcomes. Now, the academic pieces is still the core of what we do, but it’s center stage [with] safety and security,” said Akron Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer Steve Thompson.

He elaborated on the list of upgrades, noting that Akron police will be able to monitor the district’s surveillance cameras, meaning they will have a better sense of where to go if they need to respond to an emergency. He said new software will also allow dispatchers to unlock school doors to allow police inside, allowing students, faculty and staff to remain in lockdown.

Thompson spoke to 19 News just hours after the tragedy in Tennessee.

“I almost hate to admit this but it’s gaining some level of normalcy, which is scary beyond measure. We’re just becoming numb to it as a nation,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of things to try to secure the environment for our students and staff. From both an external threat and some challenges we’ve had from within the four walls of our own schools.”

Thompson’s full comments, which include a breakdown of safety upgrades, can be viewed in the social media post below:

I reached out to 12+ local school districts today to ask how they're spending state grant money intended for student safety and security. Akron was the only one to respond with a full list of what they've done. Here are some extended clips from my interview with their COO. pic.twitter.com/4yPppeEZ53 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) March 28, 2023

Lakewood City Schools previously announced some of its plans for spending the $1 million it received during the most recent round of awards.

The District plans to upgrade the locks on classroom doors, to install bulletproof windows at the high school cafeteria and add a signal booster to the radio network to improve communication between school resource officers and Lakewood police.

“Without a doubt, the most pressing issue in schools today is safety,” Niedzwiecki said. “Not a day goes by that superintendents nationwide aren’t thinking about, planning and prioritizing how they can ensure they are doing enough to keep their students and staff safe….I hope all schools throughout Ohio will be as fortunate as we are today.”

