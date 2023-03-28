Indie on East 4th Street in Cleveland to rebrand as Gabriel’s Southern Table

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indie on East Fourth Street will soon be rebranding as Gabriel’s Southern Table.

“The Indie concept was too narrow of a customer base,” said owner, Gabe Zeller.

He has aspirations to re-open Indie elsewhere, another time and include live music.

But for now he’s focused on the re-branding of the space on East Fourth.

Zeller will be expanding and elevating the menu to a “fine casual Southern” concept.

The offerings will grow from 19 to 32 menu items, including more fish dishes, and bringing their popular seafood boil back.

“I have more staff than ever before,” said Zeller, which is allowing him to make this expanded menu happen.

The transformation is already under way so they’re closed for lunch this week while they repaint and make adjustments, like rearranging and adding seats.

