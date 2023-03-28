2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man suffers second-degree burns to 40% of body in Brunswick Hills fire

Brunswick Hills house fire
Brunswick Hills house fire((Source: Brunswick Hills fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brunswick Hills home Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived in the 3000 block of McCracken Trail around 5 p.m., the two-story home and attached garage were fully involved in fire.

Brunswick Hills house fire
Brunswick Hills house fire((Source: Brunswick Hills fire))

Neighbors told firefighters a man working in the garage at the time of the fire had been injured and was across the street.

First responders immediately began first aid before EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His name and condition have not been released, but firefighters said he suffered second-degree burns to about 40% of his body.

Firefighters confirmed the victim was working on a vehicle at the time of the fire, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Firefighters added it does appear to be accidental.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 p.m., but crews remained on the scene for several more hours cooling hot spots, said firefighters.

Besides Brunswick Hills, firefighters from Brunswick, Hinckley Township, Medina, Valley City, Strongsville and Erhart responded to the scene.

