New OSU play caller Brian Hartline: ‘I enjoy it’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So far so good for Brian Hartline as Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator.

Hartline called plays in the team’s scrimmage Saturday but admitted it’s not the same as a regular season game since there’s no real scheming going on yet.

Hartline, already considered the best receivers coach in the nation, takes over for Kevin Wilson, who left after 5 seasons with the Buckeyes to become head coach at Tulsa.

Ohio State’s spring game is April 15.

The season opener is Sept. 2 vs. Indiana.

