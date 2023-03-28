Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven round of rain to snow tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are keeping it dry today. Low cloud cover this morning will be replaced by a higher level cloud deck this afternoon. Glimpses of sun though at times. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A fast moving “clipper” system will roll through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 50 degrees or higher before the cold front tracks through. The wind will really pick up during the afternoon. Gusts over 41 mph at times southwest to west direction. A round of rain that will change to a wet snow. There is much colder air behind the front. Temperatures will fall well into the 20s by Thursday morning. A calmer day on Thursday with sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.