2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven round of rain to snow tomorrow afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are keeping it dry today. Low cloud cover this morning will be replaced by a higher level cloud deck this afternoon. Glimpses of sun though at times. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A fast moving “clipper” system will roll through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 50 degrees or higher before the cold front tracks through. The wind will really pick up during the afternoon. Gusts over 41 mph at times southwest to west direction. A round of rain that will change to a wet snow. There is much colder air behind the front. Temperatures will fall well into the 20s by Thursday morning. A calmer day on Thursday with sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
1 dead following house explosion in Wickliffe
1 dead following garage explosion in Wickliffe
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: A chilly rain today
Northeast Ohio Weather: A chilly rain today
19 First Alert Forecast March 27th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast March 27th, 2023
Generally a quarter to half inch of rain area wide by 8:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Late-February-like day tomorrow; rain returns Wednesday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March
Northeast Ohio Weather: Quiet and pleasant final Sunday in March